Sunday is going to be a windy day along the Front Range and around the Denver metro area, but sunny and seasonal.

Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with a high near 50, and breezy conditions will exist with south winds between 8 to 13 mph becoming west northwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Snow and areas of blowing snow can be expected in the mountains today, resulting in slow and hazardous winter travel conditions. The snow is expected to decrease by mid to late afternoon with only flurries lingering into the evening. Total accumulations of 1-4 inches can be expected in most of the I-70 Mountain Corridor through Summit County, with 4 to 8 inches around Rabbit Ears Pass and the Park Range.

Strong winds will be developing in and near the Front Range Mountains and Foothills. Peak gusts around 60 mph can be expected until late afternoon, but then winds will increase this evening with gusts around 85 mph possible in wind prone areas. Broken tree limbs and isolated power outages are possible. Avoid travel in high profile or lightweight vehicles on the Peak to Peak Highway, Highway 93 between Boulder and Golden, and US 36 from Broomfield to Estes Park.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind around 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: Snow, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.