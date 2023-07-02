It finally feels like summer Sunday. Look for morning sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon and a few thunderstorms possible, but most locales will stay dry.

Denver residents can expect a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Increasing clouds throughout the day with a high near 87. a south southwest wind will blow between 6 to 14 mph, becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for this afternoon and evening over the mountains and plains. Brief rain and gusty winds to 40 mph will be possible with the majority of the storms. Expect a few stronger storms over the far northeast plains with brief heavy rain, small hail and wind gusts to 50 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Independence Day: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.