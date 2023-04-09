Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies Easter Sunday, with a high near 70, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Pleasant and mild conditions will be in place for four or five days before winter-like weather makes a return.

A south wind will blow between 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.