Sunday morning starts off sunny before clouds roll into the Denver-metro area in the afternoon. Yet it still looks like a pleasant day in the Mile High City.

Denver residents can expect a 20% chance of showers after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms over the high country Monday through Friday, more isolated as they move to the plains, and with generally light precipitation. By about mid week, there may be a marginal threat of locally heavy rainfall from slow moving storms.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.