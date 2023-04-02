Denver residents can expect sunny skies Sunday, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Today, critical and elevated fire weather conditions are expected across much of the plains. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for South Park, the Palmer Divide and adjacent plains south and east, valid from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. MDT, where gusts generally 25 to 40 mph will coincide with minimum humidity of 5 to 20 percent.

It will be windy across the high country with gusts generally 50 to 60 mph across the mountains and higher foothills and up to about 70 mph for the exposed peaks.

This evening, snow showers return to the northern mountains, favoring the Park Range. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect beginning this evening.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday: Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow before noon, then patchy blowing snow after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with a north wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.