Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies Sunday with a high near 45, and northeast winds between 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Light snow showers will continue in the high country through this evening, with a couple of inches possible along the higher, west facing slopes. Isolated to scattered snow showers will be possible in and near the Front Range Foothills and Palmer Divide as well. Otherwise it will be dry conditions across the plains.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.