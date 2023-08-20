A red flag warning for Denver has been issued for Sunday afternoon and temperatures are going to be hot.

Denver residents can expect sunny skies Sunday with a high near 96, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Breezy, with a southwest wind to blow between 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon with winds gusting as high as 34 mph.

A red flag warning is in effect from 2 to 8 p.m., MDT today for wind and low relative humidity for the Denver area and Morgan County.

A drier airmass will be moving into Colorado today with no thunderstorms expected. Hot temperatures are again expected today, with highs in the mid 90s to around 100 degrees across the plains.

A combination of lowering humidities and gusty southerly winds will lead to red flag conditions across portions of the plains and Palmer Divide this afternoon and evening. This will also include the Denver area, especially east of Interstate 25.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.