Metro Denver weather is expected to be hot and breezy on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The high will likely reach around 85 degrees with a low of 54 degrees. Wind will pick up throughout the day and evening, ranging from 10-16 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds similar to that range will last throughout the evening.

Due to drier weather conditions today, there is also an elevate risk of wild fire, the weather service said. The risk mostly surrounds the area around Interstate 70, particularly south of it.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 5-11 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6-15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.