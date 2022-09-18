Sunny Denver Weather

Denver residents can expect sunny skies today with a high near 88, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. South southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Warm and dry air and winds gusting up to around 25 mph will create elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Digital Producer

A 10-year Colorado journalist, Jonathan Ingraham started in photojournalism and photo editing in magazines with Mountain Magazine. After a 3-year stint in Twin Falls, Idaho, he returned to the Front Range to produce digital content in his home state.

