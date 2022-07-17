Denver residents can expect a hot day Sunday. The forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 96. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures warming above normal reaching the mid 90s to low 100s across the plains. It would be a good idea to hydrate and wear sunscreen today. There is no threat of burn area flash flooding.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.