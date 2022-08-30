Denver residents can expect sunny skies and a high near 93, according to the National Weather Service. The service also issued an air quality alert for much of the Front Range Urban Corridor, set to expire at 4 p.m., Tuesday.
The alert was issued Monday and though ozone concentrations did not exceed the "moderate" category, calm winds and higher temperatures mean concentrations will rise. The service expects to see ozone levels reach "unhealthy for sensitive groups."
The alert extends as far north as Larimer County and as far south as Douglas County.
Slightly warmer today and continued dry. #COwx pic.twitter.com/TGfaWuDsHR— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 30, 2022
There is a south southwest wind of 5-9 mph which will shift to north northeast in the morning. Overnight, residents can expect temperatures to drop to around 62 mph. The wind will pick up with gusts as high as 16 mph expected.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.
Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming north 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.