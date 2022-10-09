A pleasant and mild Sunday awaits you Denverites today.
Denver residents can expect sunny skies today, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.