Denver residents can expect sunny skies today, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

A 10-year Colorado journalist, Jonathan Ingraham started in photojournalism and photo editing in magazines with Mountain Magazine. After a 3-year stint in Twin Falls, Idaho, he returned to the Front Range to produce digital content in his home state.

