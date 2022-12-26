Another warm day around the metro area Monday.
Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 50, and south southeast winds between 7 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Rain lingers in the air for Wednesday, however, with a 20% chance of rain showers late morning.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.