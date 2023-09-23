The first day of fall in Denver is expected to be sunny with a high of 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The day will likely be breezy with winds ranging from 9-13 mph. Some gusts could reach 17 mph.

The low will hit around 46 with mostly clear skies in the evening.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83.