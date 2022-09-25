Denver residents can expect sunny skies today with a high near 75. Calm winds will become east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
No hazardous weather outlooks are being reported by the NWS for today.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.