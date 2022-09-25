Sunny Denver Weather

Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 87. There is a 30% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 

Denver residents can expect sunny skies today with a high near 75. Calm winds will become east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

No hazardous weather outlooks are being reported by the NWS for today.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Digital Producer

A 10-year Colorado journalist, Jonathan Ingraham started in photojournalism and photo editing in magazines with Mountain Magazine. After a 3-year stint in Twin Falls, Idaho, he returned to the Front Range to produce digital content in his home state.

