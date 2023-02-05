Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with a high near 59, and south southwest winds around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A cold front will bring snow to areas along and west of the Front Range tonight, with scattered showers spreading into the east slopes after midnight. West winds gusting up to 40 mph will develop over the mountains and in areas just east of the foothills behind the front late tonight.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of rain after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.