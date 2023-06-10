Denver is expected to see sunny skies and a high around 79 degrees; thunderstorms could roll in around 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Weather Service forecasters says scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains and then spread over the plains during the afternoon. Damaging wind and hail is possible across the plains, but the strongest storms will largely stay east of the urban corridor, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast from the Weather Service:

Today: A high near 79, a 40% chance of rain. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a low around 53 with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m.

Monday: Breezy, with a high near 71. Afternoon showers likely.

Tuesday: High near 68. Afternoon showers likely.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of rain after noon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77; chance of rain

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78; chance of rain