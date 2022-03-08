Enjoy the sunshine, Denver.
This break from wintery conditions isn't expected to last long, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Tuesday's forecast in Denver calls for mostly sunny skies, a near 44 degrees and relatively light winds.
But snow is projected to return Wednesday, starting by late morning, the weather service predicts. There's a 70% chance of precipitation and possible snow accumulation is up to 3 inches during the day with temps in the high 20s.
Snowfall through Wednesday night is expected to add about 4 more inches of snow, the weather service predicts.
Snow is expected to stick around until late Thursday, the weather service says. Temps are forecast to stay in the low 20s.
Friday's forecast, however, calls for sunshine and a high near 38 degrees.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 6-9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 28. North wind 7-13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Thursday: Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Northeast wind 5-9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 38.