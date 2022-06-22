Denver Colorado (copy)

Denver skyline. Photo Credit: photoquest7 (iStock).

 photoquest7

Denver is expecting partly sunny skies and a high near 88 on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temps may climb near 90 on Thursday and Friday with possible thunderstorms and showers after noon on both days.

The weekend may be cooler, with possible thunderstorms and highs in the 70s forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer, high 89; partly cloudy overnight, low 60.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6-11 mph in the morning.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming north 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 7-14 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

