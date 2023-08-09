Denver is forecast for sunny skies Thursday and highs in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect sunny, hot conditions and a high of 84 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low bottoming out at 58 degrees.

Hot temps are forecast to persist throughout the remainder of the week, with a slight chance of showers starting Thursday night.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies otherwise and a high of 90 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.