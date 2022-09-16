Temperatures are expected to heat up in Denver over the weekend with a diminishing chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 81 and slight chances for rain after 2 p.m. Highs could reach near 82 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday.
According to the NWS, the strongest chances of isolated thunderstorms are along the Wyoming and Nebraska borders.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will occur in the mountains and valleys as early as 11 AM today through early evening. A few stronger storms are possible for the far eastern plains late afternoon. Partly cloudy elsewhere. #COwx pic.twitter.com/uGgU1g0Dtb— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 16, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.