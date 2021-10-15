Despite a morning freeze warning Friday, sunshine and 70s degree weather are expected during the weekend in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Friday will reach a high of 55 degrees and the overnight low is likely to be at or below freezing, the agency said.
By Saturday, temperatures are expected to hit 68 degrees and will likely continue rise into next week, the weather service said.
Monday could hit 76 degrees with a slight dip Tuesday to 60 degrees, the agency said.
No signs of precipitation are predicted in the upcoming days' forecast.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds around 6 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. A chance of showers, mainly after noon.