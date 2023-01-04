The Denver metro area and urban corridor is expected to see cool but mild weather Wednesday, while fog or wind gusts are expected over the foothills and northeastern plains, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Denver could see a high near 38 with sunshine and some light wind up to 11 mph. A dense fog advisory is in place for central and southern Weld County until 9 a.m., as low visibility is causing hazardous road conditions "from Eerie to Longmont to Loveland to Greeley," the weather service said in a tweet.
Gusty winds up to 40 mph in the northeast plains could cause blowing snow and low visibility while traveling. Light snow is expected in the high terrain Wednesday, while gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the mountains and foothills.
Wind could continue in the mountains and foothills through the end of the week, though temperatures are expected to rise. In Denver, Thursday could see a high near 44 and Friday could see a high near 45.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 8-11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Friday: A slight chance of snow after 11 a.m., mixing with rain after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5-7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.