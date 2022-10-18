Denver is in for another mild, sunny week with highs mostly in the upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Tuesday could be the exception, with a forecast high of 69. Wednesday could see a high near 75, while Thursday and Friday are both expected to reach 76.
Much of northeast Colorado is under a fire weather watch due to "critical" fire conditions caused by wind gusts and low humidity. The NWS encourages residents to avoid any outdoor burning or operating heavy machinery in dry grasses.
Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday afternoon across much of northeast Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/NCLXCybqLJ— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 18, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 6-8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.