Denver residents can expect another sunny, warm day with a high near 90 Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Tuesday could see a high near 89, but with increasing clouds as chances for rain increase late in the evening. A cooldown is expected Wednesday, when the high is expected to be 65 and rain showers are "likely."
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming east in the morning.
Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind around 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.