Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies today and a high near 68, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Breezy, with a light and variable wind will become southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Red Flag Warning goes into effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with gusty winds and low relative humidity.
Snow moves into the mountains this afternoon and continues through the evening. Roads will become snow covered and slippery, especially across the northern mountains where 3 to 8 inches of snow is expected to fall.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 38. East wind around 7 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.