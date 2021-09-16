High temperatures and sunny skies will continue in Denver for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The high temperature Thursday is 91 degrees, with increasing cloud cover during the day.
The overnight low is 52 degrees, with wind gusts up to 21 mph possible.
The high temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and gusts up to 17 mph possible. The overnight low is 53 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and gusts up to 18 mph possible. The overnight low is 58 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. The overnight low is 58 degrees.