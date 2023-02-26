More high-speed wind is expected in northern Colorado through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A balmy high near 55 and partly sunny skies is expected in Denver, as well as some southeast wind at roughly 6-14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Wind speeds could reach as high as 22 mph.

Even stronger winds are expected beyond the metro area in the morning, with 40 mph gusts expected across the northeast plains and 60 mph gusts in the foothills. According to the weather service, the NCAR Mesa Lab in southwest Boulder saw the strongest gust Sunday night at 76 mph. The Colorado-Wyoming border saw winds up to 63 mph.

Light snowfall is expected in the higher terrain with accumulations less than three inches.

Tuesday could be slightly cooler with a high near 49 with more winds up to 41 mph, while the snow could make its way to the Denver area by late Wednesday morning.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west wind 14-19 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. South wind 7-14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: A 30% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.