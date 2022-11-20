Denver residents can expect sunny skies Sunday, with a high near 48 and south winds between 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Thanksgiving: Sunny, with a high near 49.