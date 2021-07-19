There is no sign of rain Monday as patchy smoke settles in the Denver metro area, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 94 degrees with sunny skies and light breezes, the agency said.
Smoke from fires burning in Colorado and the Pacific Northwest are likely to bring hazy air to Denver, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 64 degrees with moderate breezes and mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures are likely to stay in the 90s as the week goes on with slight chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 17 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 11 mph with gusts up to 18 mph. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.