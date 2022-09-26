Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora

The distinctive “golf ball” domes at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora are seen as the sun rises.

 Courtesy of the Air Force

Denver residents can expect another clear, warm day with a high near 82, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A trend of temperature highs in the lower 80s continues through most of the week, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Thursday. Friday could see a slightly cooler high near 78.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm northeast wind around 6 mph comes in the afternoon.

Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

 

