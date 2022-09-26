Denver residents can expect another clear, warm day with a high near 82, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A trend of temperature highs in the lower 80s continues through most of the week, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Thursday. Friday could see a slightly cooler high near 78.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm northeast wind around 6 mph comes in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.