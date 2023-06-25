Warm and sunny weather around metro Denver is back for another day Sunday. The next chance for storms and rain is Thursday and Friday.

Denver residents can expect sunny skies with a high near 83, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A south southeast wind will blow between 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Dry weather will continue today, however, with elevated to near critical fire weather conditions across the higher elevations. Rivers and creeks across the plains will continue to run high from previous rainfall.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.