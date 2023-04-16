A return to warmer temperatures is making its way back into the Mile High City Sunday.

Denver residents can expect sunny skies with a high near 64 and south winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. The low tonight is forecast to reach 36 degrees.

Spotty critical fire weather conditions possible in southern Park County Monday. Otherwise the day of highest concern for critical fire weather conditions will be Tuesday. A fire weather watch has been issued for the plains, urban corridor, Palmer Divide, southern foothills, and southern Park County from noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Late Tuesday through the end of the week, snow showers are possible over the mountains and rain/snow showers over parts of the plains.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain showers between 2 and 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.