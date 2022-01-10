The calendar says January but some might argue that Mother Nature doesn't care about that.
Denver's forecast over the next few days will be sunny and unseasonably warm, starting with a high near 54 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. That prediction is about 9 degrees above normal high for the day.
Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures between the mid-50s and low 60s during during those days.
However, the city might see some changes by late Friday morning as there is a slight of snowfall.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54. South-southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. South-southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.