Denver sun

FILE PHOTO: Weather will be sunny and warm in Denver today. 

 THE DENVER GAZETTE

Sunny skies, warm temps and high winds are in the forecast for Denver Friday and throughout the weekend. 

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 55 degrees Friday. Wind rolling in from the northwest is expected to range from 14-24 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Looking into Friday night, expect mostly clear skies with a high of 30 degrees. High winds will continue through the night, with gusts as high as 45 mph. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 66 degrees. 

Sunday: Sunny skies, with a high of 69 degrees. 

Monday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 67 degrees. 

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 43 degrees. There’s a slight chance of snow on the radar throughout the day. 