Sunny skies, warm temps and high winds are in the forecast for Denver Friday and throughout the weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 55 degrees Friday. Wind rolling in from the northwest is expected to range from 14-24 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Friday night, expect mostly clear skies with a high of 30 degrees. High winds will continue through the night, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 66 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies, with a high of 69 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 67 degrees.

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 43 degrees. There’s a slight chance of snow on the radar throughout the day.