Denver residents can expect sunny skies today, with a high near 95, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Northeast winds between 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph can be expected today.
Well above normal temperatures are forecast today, with highs in the upper 90s across the plains. A few locations may reach 100F this afternoon. Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged periods of strenuous outdoor activities if possible. The hot and dry weather will also lead to elevated fire weather conditions across the area.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.