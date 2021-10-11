Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s in the Denver metro area on Monday, but gusty winds and rain showers could follow on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 70 degrees with an overnight low of 40 degrees, the weather service said.
On Tuesday, there is a 40% chance of rain showers and wind gusts up to 20 mph are possible, the agency said.
Chances of rain return Thursday afternoon with slight chances of snow Thursday night into Friday morning, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 to 14 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. A 40% chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. A 50% chance of showers after 1 p.m.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 a.m.