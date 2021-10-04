Denver is expected to see above-average temperatures for the first week of October with highs in the 70s and 80s, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 80 degrees, 9 degrees above the the average high for Oct. 4, data from the agency showed.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 48 degrees with clear skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s and 80s throughout the week, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 16 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 18 mph. A slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.