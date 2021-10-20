A streak of mild temperatures, sunny skies and dry conditions are expected in Denver through the weekend, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 64 degrees on Wednesday with sunny skies and light winds, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 38 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Thursday is expected to bring more of the same with temperatures jumping into the 70s by Friday, the agency said.
There are no signs of precipitation in the upcoming forecast, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph. Gusts could reach 15 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.