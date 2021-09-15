Denver's forecast is nothing but sunshine Wednesday and the rest of the week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures were expected to reach 89 degrees Wednesday with an overnight low of 55 degrees, the agency said.
Thursday will likely be the warmest upcoming day with a high temperature of 91 degrees, the weather service said.
The weekend is also expected to stay sunny with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and winds 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 16 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.