And now back to more sunshine.
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, expect mostly sunny skies and warm temps over the next couple days. Friday's forecast in Denver calls for a high near 58 degrees, followed by temps in the high 60s on Saturday, the weather service says.
However, the weather service adds that light snow showers could continue to fall in the mountains, with a few rain showers spreading onto the plains. But the rain, if any, should stop in the afternoon.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 6-10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.