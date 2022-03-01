Good news, outdoor lovers: The sunshine and warm temps are sticking around for a few more days.
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the city of Denver is expected to see nice, dry conditions until Friday, when there's a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. But for now, it's mostly sunshine — with a high near 68 degrees on Tuesday with sunny skies, followed by temps in the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Friday, expect a high near 68 degrees with possible rain by late morning, the weather service says.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 5-7 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday: Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Sunday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35.
Monday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.