12xx21-news-DenverWildArt01.JPG

Light spills in from behind the Denver skyline as a runner makes their way past Ferril Lake in City Park on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

Good news, outdoor lovers: The sunshine and warm temps are sticking around for a few more days.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the city of Denver is expected to see nice, dry conditions until Friday, when there's a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. But for now, it's mostly sunshine — with a high near 68 degrees on Tuesday with sunny skies, followed by temps in the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, expect a high near 68 degrees with possible rain by late morning, the weather service says.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 5-7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday: Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Sunday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35.

Monday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.