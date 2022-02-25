After a week of bitter, bitter cold, Denver residents are expected to be greeted by sunshine and warmer temps. And that sunny turn of events starts Friday.
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the city is expected to see a high near 29 degrees with mostly sunny skies — though there's a slight chance that snow might fall in the afternoon. The weather service predicts less than a half-inch of snow is possible.
Temps are projected to stay warm and increase through the weekend, with highs in the 40s and 50s.
In fact, Denver is projected by the weather service to see a high near 57 degrees on Sunday.
Those projections are significant, considering the city dealt with temps well-below zero this week. On Wednesday, the city fell to minus-7 degrees, topping a 123-year-old record. The previous mark for Feb. 23 was minus-4 degrees, set in 1899.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -1. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 8-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.