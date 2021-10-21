Temperatures are expected to reach highs in the 60s on Thursday, continuing a streak of mild, dry weather in the Denver metro area, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Partly sunny skies will be accompanied light breezes and a high temperature of 68 degrees, the agency said.
Overnight skies stay mostly clear with a low of 37 degrees, the weather service said.
Friday will likely hit the 70s with sunshine and more dry days ahead.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.