Temperate Friday weather is expected to follow a temperamental day after thunderstorms, heavy rain, and other hazardous weather hit Denver and several other Front Range-cities Thursday afternoon, delaying flights and prompting sporadic tornado warnings.
But Denver skies changed their tune Friday with sunshine and 80 degree weather, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 85 degrees with mild breezes, the agency said.
There's a chance of storms overnight with temperatures dropping to 56 degrees, the weather service said.
Saturday is expected to bring slight chances of storms around 1 p.m. and overnight. Once storms clear out Saturday, sunshine and 90 degree weather rules the forecast well into next week, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 13 mph, with gusts up to 21 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and winds between 7 to 13 mph, with gusts up to 21 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees.