More days of above-average temperatures are expected this week including Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Sunshine and a high of 72 degrees are likely Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach 1 degrees below the record high for Dec. 1, the agency said.
Low temperatures drop to 40 degrees overnight with mostly clear skies, the weather service predicted.
Thursday and Friday temperatures are forecast to stay in the 60s and 70s before slipping back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend, the agency said.
Tuesday, Denver entered its 224th straight day without measurable snowfall since mid-April. The longest stretch without snow in Denver lasted 235 days in 1887.
Denver also blew past the record for latest measurable snowfall on Nov. 21.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.