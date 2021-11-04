Sunshine with temperatures in the 70s are expected to hold off any signs of rain or snow Friday and into early next week in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a 72 degree high Friday with wind gusts up to 16 mph and sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures could drop to a low of 37 degrees with mostly clear skies and slight breezes, the weather service said.
Saturday and Sunday forecasts are likely to reach a 73-degree high with dry, sunny skies, the agency said.
By Tuesday, highs dip back down to 60 degrees, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds around 8 mph, with gusts up to 15 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.