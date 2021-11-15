Above-average temperatures are anticipated in Denver on Monday, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Monday's high is likely to reach 75 degrees, three degrees less than the record high for Nov. 15, the agency said.
Partly cloudy skies are expected along with wind gusts up to 17 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 49 degrees, the weather service said.
Likelihood of snow appears Tuesday night and lingers through Wednesday morning at a 20% chance, the agency said.
But temperatures start to climb back into the 60s by the end of the week, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees and winds between 9 to 13 mph with gusts up to 17 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees and winds between 7 to 9 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.