While temperatures are not expected to hit a record high in Denver on Monday, they are likely to stay above average, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Monday is likely to reach 84 degrees compared to the normal high of 81 degrees for Sept. 13. The rest of the week is also expected to stay in the high 80s, which is above the averages 79 to 81 degrees for mid-September in Denver, data from the weather service showed.
A 30% chance of rain is expected to cool Denver down Tuesday with a high of 79 degrees, the agency said.
Rain is also expected Monday at a 30% chance after noon. Partly sunny skies and gusty winds up to 20 mph are likely, the weather service said.
More rain could appear before 2 a.m. and an overnight low of 57 degrees is anticipated, the agency said.
Chances of rain and thunderstorms disappear Wednesday and sunny skies are expected into the weekend, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.