After a heavily rainy Sunday, Denver is expected to see chances of showers and thunderstorms drop to 10% with a high near 90, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Isolated storms are possible south of Interstate 70 and along the northern border.
Denver's 12-day streak of 90-degree weather came to an end yesterday, tying the area's 13th longest streak ever. Both 2012 and 2008 lead with 24-day streaks.
Temperature highs are expected to fluctuate between the upper 80s and upper 70s this week. Tuesday and Wednesday could see chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with a highs in the upper 80s, while Thursday's high could drop near 79 as rains become "likely" in the afternoon.
Friday could be sunnier, with a high near 81 and low chances of rain.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 6-9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.